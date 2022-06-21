Mamata Praises Opposition's Presidential Candidate Yashwant Sinha: 'Man Of Great Honour'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha after he was declared as the Opposition's Presidential candidate. The leader stated that the politician is a man of 'great honour and acumen', who will uphold the values that represent India. Sinha earlier tendered his resignation from the TMC saying he is stepping down to work for 'greater opposition unity'.

Yashwant Sinha, who has been the vice president of the Trinamool Congress, has served as India's Finance Minister (under Chandra Shekhar's and AB Vajpayee's Prime Ministership) and Foreign Minister (under Vajpayee's Prime Ministership). In 2018, he quit the Bharatiya Janata Party and joined TMC.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted, "I would like to congratulate Shri@YashwantSinha on becoming the consensus candidate, supported by all progressive opposition parties, for the upcoming Presidential Election. A man of great honour and acumen, who would surely uphold the values that represent our great nation!"

Yashwant Sinha appointed joint candidate for Prez post, thanks Mamata Banerjee

Earlier on June 21, Yashwant Sinha, after being appointed as the consensual candidate of the opposition, resigned from the TMC. The leader tweeted, “I am grateful to Mamataji for the honour and prestige she bestowed on me in the TMC. Now a time has come when for a larger national cause I must step aside from the party to work for greater opposition unity. I am sure she approves of the step."

Jairam Ramesh announces Sinha's candidature

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh announcing the candidacy of Yashwant Sinha for the country's highest constitutional post said, "We (opposition parties) have unanimously decided that Yashwant Sinha will be the common candidate of the Opposition for the Presidential elections," appealing to all the political parties to back Sinha and ensure the senior leader wins unopposed. NCP Chief Sharad Pawar said that AAP, TMC, RJD, Shiv Sena and TRS have extended their backing for Yashwant Sinha and he will file the nomination on June 27, 11.30 am.

Race for the Rashtrapati Bhavan

Before Sinha, three names were discussed for the nomination for the post of the President - Sharad Pawar, Gopal Krishna Gandhi and Farooq Abdullah. However, all of them declined the offer. Pawar's rationale was he is "happy to continue his service for the well-being of the common man" while Abdullah cited the "critical juncture" Jammu & Kashmir was passing through, and how his efforts were required to help navigate "these uncertain times", as the reason. Gandhi contended the opposition candidate should not be the one who creates 'unity among parties' but the one who creates a 'national consensus and atmosphere'.