Mamata Praises Tejashwi After Solidifying TMC-RJD Alliance; Sends 'message' To BJP

After solidifying TMC's alliance with Tejashwi Yadav-led RJD ahead of the West Bengal elections, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lauded Yadav for his 'fabulous work' in Bihar, claiming that the BJP had forcibly formed a government in Bihar through 'criminal ways'. Calling her alliance with the RJD 'a message to the BJP', the TMC supremo said that the saffron party's 'shortcuts' would not work in Bengal.

"I want to congratulate Tejashwi ji. He is a young leader and has done fabulous work in Bihar. Through its vile and criminal ways, these people (RJD) were not allowed to win in Bihar. But I am certain that someday Tejashwi's government will be formed in Bihar. I give him my blessings," said Mamata Banerjee.

"I also want Lalu Ji who is my senior, like my father to get well soon. The way these people are torturing him in jail. They knew that once Lalu ji is out, BJP will be wiped out in Bihar. I am grateful to Tejashwi, the biggest thing is to support courage. Tejashwi bhai is fighting, so we are fighting and vice versa. This message should be clear to the BJP. Your shortcut in Bihar will not work in Bengal," she added.

Priority to stop BJP: Tejashwi Yadav

Earlier today, Tejashwi Yadav met Mamata Banerjee where he backed her party against the BJP and the Left-Congress alliance in Bengal. "Our first priority is to stop BJP from coming to power. We need to save the language, culture, and BJP has only looted the nation. They said in Bihar they will give employment and special status but the NDA govt in lockdown everyone saw what they did. More than corona, people died walking," said Tejashwi.

Heaping praises for the TMC chief, Yadav said that her party had 'full support' of the RJD. It is important to mention that RJD has no significant political ground in West Bengal. It is likely to field candidates in the assembly constituencies of Asansol, Howrah, and central Kolkata, as per sources. The RJD leader's decision also comes in contradiction to his alliance with AIUDF-Congress-Left in Assam.

Elections to the 294 seats in West Bengal will be held in 8 phases across 1,01,916 polling stations from March 27 to April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

