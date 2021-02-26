Mamata Questions EC Over West Bengal Poll Schedule; Alleges Dates Dictated By BJP 

After the Election Commission (EC) announced dates for assembly elections in 5 states and UTs, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lashed out at the body questioning the 8-phases of polling in Bengal alleging that the division of the districts was being done by the EC to suit the BJP.

"I am sorry but why are districts being divided like this. I respect EC's decision, but why break-up the districts? South 24 Parganas is our stronghold, voting there will be held in 3 different phases. Has this been done as per Modi and Shah's convenience? Why are the dates being announced by the EC to benefit the BJP?" she said.

"I know my West Bengal better than any leaders sitting in Delhi. We will not let outsiders come, in Bengal, only a Bengali will rule. Whatever was decided by the BJP, the same list has been announced today. The Centre uses the Election Commission like this. I am really sorry I am shocked, but I welcome the decision because I respect the constitutional bodies," she added.

Centre can't misuse their powers for a State election. If they do it, then, it will be a big blunder. then, they will have to face the music. We are common people, we will fight our battle. Request EC to stop misuse of money. BJP has sent money to all Dist through agencies: WB CM pic.twitter.com/suvjjuMnO2 — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2021

BJP misusing EC, schedule based on rallies: Mamata

The TMC Supremo also went on to allege that the saffron party was 'misusing' the Election Commission and using it to dictate its terms based on the party's rallies in Bengal. In another big allegation, Mamata Banerjee also claimed that the BJP was pumping money to the districts in the state ahead of the polls via the Election Commission.

"BJP has the agency power and government of India power. But they can't misuse central power for state elections. They will face the music. I request the EC, stop misusing the money. BJP has sent money to all districts through its agencies. The Home Minister should work for the country, but as the Home Minister, he can't misuse his power. The Prime minister, we welcome him, but he can't misuse his power in the state of West Bengal," she said.

"Whatever I came to know by BJP party sources, whatever the BJP had decided as per their requisition, I am sorry to say they can't do this. But my question is to Election Commission, I welcome the decision, but why half of the district election is being done every day? There must be continuous elections in a district. Part 1 and part 2 elections in one district? The schedule is based on BJP rallies." she added.

Meanwhile, CPI(M)'s Md Salim counter-attacked Mamata Banerjee over the lengthy polls in the state, saying that the onus was on her to answer why the elections had to be conducted in 8 phases. "We are prepared for the election. For 8 phases Mamata government should answer the reason. We have been in power so so long but never have elections happened in so many phases. It's divided into 8 phases considering the lack of personnel and for the ease of political parties. The CPI(M) leader also asked for the right to counting VVPAT, alleging that 'unbiased' observers were not present during the last polls.

EC announces dates for WB Polls

Elections to the 294 seats in West Bengal will be held in 8 phases across 1,01,916 polling stations, announced the EC. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

1st phase- 30 constituencies. Date of polling- March 27

2nd phase- 30 constituencies. Date of polling- April 1

3rd phase- 31 constituencies. Date of polling- April 6

4th phase- 44 constituencies. Date of polling- April 10

5th phase- 45 constituencies. Date of polling- April 17

6th phase- 43 constituencies. Date of polling- April 22

7th phase- 36 constituencies. Date of polling- April 26

8th phase- 35 constituencies. Date of polling- April 29.

