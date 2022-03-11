West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday has urged the Congress party to "be positive", a day after it was heavily routed in the 2022 Assembly Elections. Speaking on the Assembly elections verdict, the West Bengal CM has also stated that she is willing to contest the 2024 general elections together with the Congress party as she has also urged the latter to avoid being "aggressive for now".

"If Congress wants we all can fight (2024 general elections) together. Don't be aggressive for now, be positive," said Mamata Banerjee.

Moreover, Banerjee has also avered that BJP's victory in the Assembly elections will instead come as a "big loss". This comes as she dismissed that the 2022 election results will decide the fate of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and stated that the same was not practical. Additionally, she also consoled Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

'Akhilesh Yadav should seek forensic test of EVM machines': Mamata Banerjee

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee has also claimed that there were malpractices as some of the EVM machines during the Uttar Pradesh elections were looted, thereby echoing Akhilesh Yadav's claims. She opined that the SP chief should not be disheartened and should seek forensic tests of the same EVM machines. Further, she remarked that Yadav's vote percentage increased from 20 per cent to 37 per cent in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls.

There was loot & malpractices of EVM. Samajwadi Party's Chief Akhilesh Yadav shouldn’t be disheartened & should seek forensic tests of the same EVM machines. Akhilesh Yadav’s vote percentage increased from 20% to 37% this time: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/YwTkpR568P — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2022

Uttar Pradesh elections 2022

The 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections were held in seven phases and the counting of votes took place on March 10. The BJP allied with the Apna Dal (S) and NISHAD Party while the Congress and Mayawati-led BSP contested solo. On the other hand, the Samajwadi Party announced a tie-up with Shivpal Yadav's PSP (L), Mahan Dal, OP Rajbhar's SBSP, RLD and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel. In spite of Akhilesh Yadav's high octane campaign in the state, his party failed to defeat the incumbent BJP government.

However, Yadav won from the Karhal assembly seat by a margin of 67,504 votes. He defeated Union minister SP Singh Baghel of the BJP. As per the Election Commission’s website, the BJP has won 255 seats, while its allies Apna Dal (Sonelal) and NISHAD party have won 12 and six seats respectively, taking toll of the ruling coalition to 273 in the 403-member Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly.

On the other hand, the SP has won 111 seats, while its ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has eight seats. The SBSP, another ally of the SP, has won six seats. Together, they have won 125 seats. Meanwhile, the Congress bagged just two seats and the BSP won just one seat. The BJP has secured a vote share of 41.3 per cent, while the SP has bagged a 32.1 per cent vote share. The BSP got 12.9 per cent votes. The Congress has managed to get 2.33 per cent votes. On the other hand, the RLD has got 2.85 per cent of votes.

Image: ANI/PTI