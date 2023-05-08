Mamata Reminds Kerala CM Of 'duty To Criticise' The Kerala Story; Slams BJP's 'casteism'

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee criticised the BJP for backing the film 'The Kerala Story' and alleged that they are propagating 'distorted stories.' She also went after the movie 'The Kashmir Files' and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan for not criticising 'The Kerala Story' and accused him and the BJP of practising casteism. CM Vijayan had earlier criticised the movie and called it an attempt to malign Kerala's image.

"BJP is doing casteism and divide and rule politics. Why this Kashmir Files? To humiliate one section," CM Banerjee said in her address to the media. "What is this Kerala Files? I don't support CPI people. I am talking about people, not the CPI(M) party because they are working with the BJP. Instead of me, it was their duty to criticise it but they work together," she said.

"I am sorry but I will request the state government CM...very sad your party is working with BJP. And that BJP is showing the Kerala files... distorted stories," the CM said while further lashing out. Additionally, she accused the BJP of preparing a film called 'The Bengal Files' and alleged that the party is trying to defame Bengal. "They are now defaming Kerala and its people. Every day they are creating narratives to defame Bengal also. Why is the BJP creating communal politics?" she questioned.

BJP backs 'The Kerala Story', urges people to watch it

Just like 'The Kashmir Files,' the BJP is now backing 'The Kerala Story' which released across India on May 5. Starring Adah Sharma, the movie is directed by Sudipto Sen and tells the story of Hindu women who were converted to Islam and forced to join the terror outfit ISIS.

BJP National President JP Nadda attended a special screening of the movie in Bengaluru and called the film an eye-opener on how youngsters are brainwashed into terrorism. “I think we all should watch The Kerala Story," he said. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also supported the movie and said that it highlights real social issues in India. The film has also had the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself. "The film 'The Kerala Story' is in vogue these days. How terroristic conspiracies are being nurtured in Kerala, a state which is otherwise known for being a beautiful land of hardworking, talented, and intellectual people? The truth is being unveiled by this film," PM Modi said during one of his Karnataka election rallies.