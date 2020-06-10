Mamata Scoffs At Amit Shah's Charges; Says Never Called Migrant Trains 'Corona Express'

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that she never called the trains 'Corona Express' and it was the public who named it so. This comes a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah trained his guns on the West Bengal government for naming Shramik Express as Corona Express.

Addressing a press conference, Banerjee chided the allegations and said,

"I never called the trains 'Corona Express'. It was the public who called it that."

However, on May 30, Mamata Banerjee had targeted the Indian Railways over the Shramik Special trains by saying that the national railway service providers are providing Corona express in the name of the Shramik Special trains. She alleged that social distancing is not being maintained in special trains transporting migrant workers and other people to their homes.

She also accused the Railway Ministry of sending special trains for migrants without any prior notice and disrupting the state's methods to contain the coronavirus. She also alleged the Railways is evacuating Maharashtra and spreading Coronavirus in West Bengal.

On Tuesday, while speaking at the 'West Bengal Jan Samvad Rally' on the issue of special trains being run for migrants, Shah mentioned that despite opposition from West Bengal government, the Centre released a fund of Rs 11,000 crore for the state to fight the pandemic.

"You have insulted Bengal labourers who were coming to the state to meet their family amid coronavirus by naming trains as Corona Express. This express will take you out of state. It will become your exit route," Shah said.

He had targetted the West Bengal government over continued political violence in the state. Meanwhile, Banerjee said that 11 lakh migrant labourers, stranded due to COVID-19 lockdown in other states, have returned to the state already, and 30,000 are yet to come.

BJP holds virtual rally in Bengal

For the first time in the political history of West Bengal, a virtual jansabha was observed by any political party to address its supporters. After conducting virtual political rallies in Bihar and Odisha, Home Minister Amit Shah addressed multiple audiences through video conferencing in Bengal on Tuesday.

Amit Shah took the 'virtual sabha' to hit it out against Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal's Chief Minister. He attacked Banerjee on an array of issues ranging from CAA to corruption.

(with inputs from ANI)