Mamata Should Ask For CBI Probe On Abhishek Banerjee Flight Row: WB BJP Defends Amit Shah

Following the row over the alleged attack on Trinamool Congress National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) West Bengal Vice President Jay Prakash Majumdar has urged the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to call for a CBI probe. "Abhishek Banerjee maybe our opponent politically. But we are equally concerned about his well being," Jay Prakash told ANI. Calling the hounding of Abhishek Banerjee on the flight a "serious allegation," he added that the alleged attack includes two states-West Bengal and Tripura-"keeping the seriousness of the matter in mind, it should be investigated by a central agency like CBI." The BJP VP urged Trinamool Supremo Mamata Banerjee to "immediately refer the matter to CBI for an in-depth investigation."

While speaking to ANI on August 9, Monday, Jay Prakash also claimed the allegations against Union Home Minister Amit Shah was 'preposterous.' In a major escalation of political turmoil in Tripura, Abhishek Banerjee and other TMC leaders including Bratya Basu, Dola Sen, and Kunal Ghosh was allegedly attacked by "BJP goons" after they boarded a flight to Tripura to rescue 14 TMC workers.

Jay Prakash defends Amit Shah

Meanwhile, Jay Prakash took a sharp jibe at the Bengal CM for holding Union Home Minister responsible for political unrest in Bengal. "The allegation made by Mamata Banerjee against Union Home minister Amit Shah that he is behind the political unrest or violence is preposterous in nature. It has hurt the decorum of Indian polity," Jay Prakash told ANI. Defending the Home Minister Jay Prakash added, "the Home Minister is responsible for the law and order situation for the entire nation. He will never want disturbance in the states."

He accused the ruling party of "exporting violence" to Tripura. TMC leaders setting foot into Tripura have stirred up violent uprisings in the state that has remained silent for over 4years now, Jay Prakash claimed. Identifying the rights of TMC in Tripura, Jay Prakash added, " TMC is welcome in Tripura, it is their right, but they should not bring violence to the state."

Bengal CM alleges Amit Shah behind attack on nephew

The response from BJP VP came at the heels of CM Mamata Banerjee's allegations against the Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Amit Shah supported the attack, she alleged. Terming the central-ruling BJP a "monstrous party" she said, "Goons were being made to sit in the same flight, on which Abhishek was travelling. This has the support of the Home Minister Amit Shah." Abhishek was given a bulletproof vest after he was seated in the car, CM Banerjee claimed.

Abhishek Banerjee returned to Kolkata on Monday in a special flight along with three other party cadres. Three other members include Debangshu Bhattacharya, Jaya Dutta, and Sudip Raha. Meanwhile, Debangshu expressed his will to return to Tripura, claiming that they are not "afraid of the saffron camp."

