'Mamata Should Take Action': Assam CM Reacts To TMC Neta's Sexist Slur Against President

Amid a major uproar over West Bengal Minister Akhil Giri's sexist and hateful remarks against President of India Droupadi Murmu, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswas Sharma has demanded Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and WB CM Mamata Banerjee take action against her Minister.

Speaking to ANI over Akhil Giri's sexist slur against President Droupadi Murmu, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Mamata's Minister "deliberately" gave the statement against President Murmu. Sarma also informed that tribal people in the state have filed FIR against the TMC leader Akhil Giri.

"Everybody thinks he made the statement deliberately. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should take action against him. Tribal people in Assam filed FIR against him. But it is WB CM's responsibility to take a tough call," CM Himanta said, ANI reported.

'Why is Mamata silent?': BJP MP Locket Chatterjee files FIR against Akhil Giri

On Sunday, BJP MP Locket Chatterjee registered a complaint with North Avenue Police station against Giri under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and SC/ST Act and requested immediate action.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Locket Chatterjee questioned the silence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and asked her to apologise publicly. BJP MP dared that if action is not taken against Giri then the women and Tribal community of the country will unite and raise their voices.

The BJP MP said, "Akhil Giri is still a minister in Mamata Banerjee's government and she should sack him immediately. It's been 48 hours and CM Mamata is silent on this. She should come forward and give a statement otherwise women and Tribal communities across the nation will raise their voices."

Notably, the BJP has been protesting West Bengal Minister Giri with protest marches and dharnas taking place at several places in the state including Kolkata, Purba Medinipur, Malda and Bankura.

TMC leader insults President Murmu

TMC leader. Akhil Giri. while addressing a rally and making a verbal attack on BJP leader and TMC’s bete noire Suvendu Adhikari, dragged in President Murmu’s name totally out of nowhere and berated her in a most uncouth manner, mocking her as he spoke, “He (Suvendu) says, I am not good-looking. (Laughs) How beautiful you are! Good looking... We don't judge looks. We respect the chair of your President (Rashtrapati). How does your President (Rashtrapati) look?"

After a huge uproar over his remark, Giri issued a statement and claimed that the incident happened due to a slip of the tongue. "I respect the highest office of our country, the constitutional head of our nation. For the past few days Suvendu Adhikari, LoP of the West Bengal Assembly and BJP leader is passing one after the derogatory remarks against me... Out of that anger, I have said a few things naming our President. It was a slip of tongue and out of anger. I repent for that comment, I made on our President," Giri added.