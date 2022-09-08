Mamata Slams Centre For Not Inviting Her To Meet Sheikh Hasina; 'attempt To Humiliate Me'

Addressing a special organisational session of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the Central government of not inviting her to meet the Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina when she visited the country. Expressing her regret, Banerjee claimed that the Bangladesh Prime Minister could not come to Bengal despite her desire to visit, and alleged that this was an attempt to 'humiliate' her.

"This is the first time the Prime Minister of Bangladesh came to India and did not come to Bengal despite her desire to meet me. I don't know why they (BJP) are so angry. They also didn't let me go to many places including Chicago and China to attend events," the West Bengal Chief Minister said.

She further accused the central government of not providing funds to the state. "Some paper says they (Central government) gave money to us, that's not true. Our government has not received the money," the TMC supremo claimed.

Banerjee reveals Opposition's 2024 plan

Commenting on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and adding her voice to the call for a 'United Opposition', the West Bengal Chief Minister said that in 2024, the 'game' will start from Bengal. Dubbing Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren as her 'friends', she said that they will all unite and will not let BJP form the government again.

"In 2024 we will play a game that will start from Bengal. Hemant, Akhilesh, Nitish, I and other friends will unite then. How will they (BJP) form govt then? There’s no need for BJP government," she said.

'CPI(M) burnt all files from the time they were in power': Banerjee

Banerjee further hit out at the CPI(M) for attacking her with vile language after her TMC leaders were accused of corruption. "In Trinamool Congress, 99.99 percent of people are transparent and honest and did not do any forward. One or two people were indulged in fraudulent activities and the law is there for them," Mamata Banerjee further said, adding, "Every day they (Opposition) are attacking me in dirty language. The Communist Party has suddenly become active as if they have not done any fraud in 34 years. They burnt all the files of the time when they were in power."

"If I wish I could have put all CPI(M) leaders behind the bars for what they did, but I don't want revenge I want change," she said. Further, hitting out at the CPI(M), she asked, "Where are the papers from your rule? We are unable to find any papers of CPI's tenure of 34 years in the state."

In view of the preparations for panchayat elections in West Bengal, Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee addressed the special organisational session on Wednesday at the Netaji Indoor Stadium. Leaders and office bearers from panchayat to the state level were also invited.