Mamata Sounds Poll Bugle For 2024 Elections; Calls For Meeting With Opp'n Leaders In Delhi

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday sounded the poll bugle for the 2024 General Assembly Elections hitting out at the BJP-led NDA Government over the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Pegasus snoop gate. The TMC supremo thanked the people of her state for giving her a resounding mandate in the West Bengal assembly elections and said that the state had fought against money, muscle, mafia power, and all agencies to help her win the elections.

"We want to congratulate the people of the country and my state. We fought against money, muscle, mafia power & all agencies. Despite all odds, we won because people in Bengal voted for us and we received blessings from people in country, world: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Mamata raises Spygate allegations

Raising the Pegasus snoop gate allegations, Mamata Banerjee claimed that the entire Opposition, agencies, media houses, and judiciary were being spied by the BJP which had put 'democracy in danger.' "The democracy is in danger. I don't know what will happen in 2024. Our phones have been tapped. They don't allow people to live peacefully and their dictatorship is too much. I can't talk to Sharad Pawar ji, Chidbamdaram ji, Shiv Sena CM, my phone will be tapped," she said.

She added, "I have put plaster on my phone's camera, people should put plaster on BJP. The Spygate is going on against leaders, judges, media houses, and everyone. They have finished the federal structure and democratic rights. Every institution has been captured. They thought they had power using Pegasus."

Mamata raises COVID-19 handling

On the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mamata said, "We saw the COVID-19 pandemic. There were no medicines, no Oxygen, no vaccines, and after death no cremation. They just rolled the dead bodies in the Ganga river and PM says UP is the best state in the country? The bodies washed away to Bengal and we cremated them. Instead of handling the COVID-19 pandemic, they were coming daily to campaign in Bengal."

Reaching out to the Opposition parties, the TMC chief vowed that states like Maharashtra and West Bengal were ready to fight the power of the BJP. "Next week I will go to Delhi. I want to meet the important Opposition leaders Sharad Pawar ji, Chidambaram ji. If a meeting is called I will attend on 27, 28 or 29. Then we can talk about where the country is going. We are the political parties of India, we must come together against this otherwise the citizens won't forgive us."