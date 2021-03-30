'Mamata Stuck In Nandigram, Ignoring Other Seats'?: BJP's Amit Malviya Sure CM's Losing

Ahead of West Bengal's second phase of polling, BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya on Tuesday took a dig at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and stated "BJP will sweep phase two". He took to Twitter and said that as there are 30 constituencies in the 2nd phase of assembly polls but CM Mamata has been campaigning in Nandigram for the last 3 days. Staying in her constituency and ignoring other seats clearly indicates that she is nervous and will lose in the elections.

Nandigram will witness the most high-profile battle in the second phase of polls on April 1, with Banerjee taking on her former aide Suvendu Adhikari, who joined the BJP in December last year.

There are 30 seats in phase two of Bengal polls but Mamata Banerjee has not been able to get out of Nandigram for the last 3 days! Despite her apparent nervousness and staying put in the constituency, ignoring other seats going to poll, she is losing...



BJP will sweep phase two! READ | Stored bomb explodes in West Bengal's Bhatapara, probe initiated to ascertain cause March 30, 2021

Mamata Banerjee's Nandigram Rally

On March 29, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a 'padyatra' over wheelchair in Nandigram, making it her first roadshow in the high-stakes constituency after being injured in an alleged attack earlier this month after filing her nomination. Thousands of people accompanied the Trinamool supremo waving party flags as she rallied from Khudiram Mod to Thakur Chowk in Nandigram Block-2, which was followed by a public meeting in Jansabha Boyal II. She held other rallies at 2 pm and at 3:30 pm in the Amdabad High School Ground.

BJP’s Nandigram battle

While Mamata Banerjee has been constantly conducting rallies in Nandigram, the BJP has a series of political events and rallies lined up in the city. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to hold a massive roadshow in Nandigram on Tuesday to bat for the heavyweight candidate Suvendu Adhikari. Moreover, Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty is also expected to conduct a roadshow for the party in Nandigram ahead of the second phase of polling.

Second Phase Candidates

Campaigning for the second phase of Assembly Elections in West Bengal will end by Tuesday evening. 171 candidates including 19 female candidates will contest for 30 seats in this phase. Among four districts- 9 seats each in East and West Medinipur, 8 seats in Bankura and 4 seats in South 24 Pargana will go to polls on 1st of April.

West Bengal polls 2021

On Saturday, Bengal witnessed the first phase of polling for 30 seats out of 294 assembly seats amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Over 73 lakh voters exercised their right to vote, the voting percentage in 30 assembly seats that went to the polls during the first phase of West Bengal elections was 84.13, according to an updated report of the Election Commission. Bengal will undergo eight-phase assembly elections that will be held between April 1 to 29 and votes will be counted on May 2.

1st phase- 30 constituencies. Date of polling- March 27

2nd phase- 30 constituencies. Date of polling- April 1

3rd phase- 31 constituencies. Date of polling- April 6

4th phase- 44 constituencies. Date of polling- April 10

5th phase- 45 constituencies. Date of polling- April 17

6th phase- 43 constituencies. Date of polling- April 22

7th phase- 36 constituencies. Date of polling- April 26

8th phase- 35 constituencies. Date of polling- April 29

(Image Credits: PTI)