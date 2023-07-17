Mamata To Host Next Oppn Meet? Anti-BJP Alliance May Go To Kolkata After Bengaluru

The Opposition meeting underway in Bengaluru on July 17 and 18 will be followed up by one in Kolkata, sources say. Several parties are taking part in a meeting in the Karnataka capital to forge an anti-BJP alliance ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Bengaluru meeting will be followed up by one in the month of August and is likely to be hosted by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee.

Congress sources say the meeting in Bengaluru is aimed at mulling over a common minimum agenda and holding preliminary discussions on seat-sharing. A senior Congress functionary said united members of the Opposition will hold three-four more meetings before they decide on joint candidates and other details.

The Congress seems to be using the Opposition meeting to already position Rahul Gandhi as a potential prime ministerial candidate. Gandhi, who stands convicted in the Modi surname case, and has lost his seat in Parliament, according to the Congress, is the biggest face in the Opposition -- one that includes several chief ministers and former Union ministers.

The Congress claims the meetings of the Opposition are making BJP "restless" which is why the party is pursuing small, regional players to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The meeting in Bengaluru, which is being spearheaded by Sonia Gandhi, is said to be focussed on discussing the formula for a common minimum programme.