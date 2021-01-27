Mamata To Meet All TMC MPs & MLAs Before Amit Shah's Kolkata Visit; Plans Loyalty Test

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will hold a meeting on January 29 with all TMC MLAs and MPs in Kolkata. This meeting is scheduled to take place a day ahead of Union Minister Amit Shah's two-day visit in the poll-bound state on January 30 and 31. People not attending this meeting will be under speculation of shifting parties and joining BJP during Amit Shah's tour, sources said.

As the saffron party gears up for a tough battle in Bengal, TMC seems to be rattled. The agenda to hold back-to-back meetings in the state is said to be because of a worrisome situation within the party and also amid fears that there might be a mega exodus to BJP during Amit Shah's visit. Just like last time when Amit Shah was in the state Suvendu Adhikari joined Bharatiya Janata Party. BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya also stated that he is in touch with around 40 sitting MLAs of Trinamool, that's the reason this meeting is called just a day ahead of Home Minister's Bengal tour. There are clear instructions that people not attending the meeting will be under speculation of shifting the party.

Later, in the second week of February, BJP president JP Nadda is expected to once again visit Bengal before the upcoming elections.

Suvendu Adhikari Hints At More TMC Exits

Warning that more TMC MLAs will desert the Trinamool soon, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday asked if the CM will contest from all their seats - apart from Bhawanipore and Nandigram. Addressing a public meeting, he added that wherever Mamata Banerjee contests from she will be trounced. Banerjee has challenged Adhikari at his home turf- Nandigram saying that she will contest from both Bhawanipore and Nandigram in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls in April-May.

"Banerjee has announced that she will contest from Nandigram seat where she will be trounced. Besides, her vote share in Bhowanipore constituency has also shrunk drastically since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The TMC supremo may also declare in the coming days that she will contest from Domjur or Bally seats. But wherever she goes, she will face the music," Adhikari said while addressing a public meeting.

