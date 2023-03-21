Mamata To Stage 2-day Sit Protest Over Centre's 'discrimination' Towards Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said she would stage a two-day sit-in demonstration in Kolkata from March 29 to protest the BJP-led Union government's alleged discriminative behaviour towards the eastern state.

She claimed the Centre has not released funds for MGNREGA project and other initiatives of the housing and road departments.

"West Bengal is the only state which has not received anything from the Centre. It has not given us our due money. Even in this year's Union budget, there was nothing for our state.

"Hence, in protest against the Centre's discrimination towards Bengal, I, as the chief minister, will stage a sit-in demonstration under the statue of Dr B R Ambedkar in Kolkata from March 29 and continue it till the evening of March 30," she told reporters at Dumdum airport before leaving for a three-day trip to Odisha.

Banerjee said she will have a courtesy meeting with her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik during her visit to the coastal state.