'Mamata Touring Mumbai Temples To Wash Her Sins, No BJP Leader Will Meet Her': Dilip Ghosh

BJP National Vice President Dilip Ghosh took a dig at West Bengal Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday saying that no big political leader is willing to meet her in Mumbai. The Trinamool Congress Supremo, who is on a three-day visit to Maharashtra was slated to meet Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday, but the latter cancelled the meeting, citing health reasons.

Dilip Ghosh said very little can be achieved from the Trinamool Congress chief's tour to states as Mamata's old allies have started maintaining a distance from her. The BJP leader recalled that during her recent visit to Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Congress President Sonia Gandhi also did not meet Mamata Banerjee.

"All the top leaders, with whom Mamata Banerjee had clicked pictures during the previous Lok Sabha elections have maintained a distance from her. So I don't think a lot has been achieved from her tours. Uddhav Thackeray may have been unwell, but what happened to Kejriwal and Sonia Gandhi, why didn't they meet her?" Ghosh asked.

Further attacking the Bengal CM over the rampant political violence in the state, Ghosh said Mamata Banerjee is now visiting a temple in Maharashtra to 'wash her sins away.'

"Mamata tried to break the BJP in Tripura but only received a handful of votes there. Now she has gone to Maharashtra, where she is visiting temples to wash away her sins of inciting political violence in Bengal. I do not think any major leaders will meet her. The NCP is probably facing turmoil, so they decided to meet Mamata, but otherwise, wherever the TMC Supremo has been, she has been cutting the votes of NCP or Congress, by bringing their leaders on her side," added Ghosh.

The BJP leader claimed that Mamata Banerjee's 'politics of domination' is being disliked by her old allies and therefore will not gain anything from the tours. "She is trying to expand TMC across the country by looting Bengal, which is very sad," he said.

Mamata Banerjee in Mumbai

On her three-day visit to the financial capital, Mamata Banerjee is set to hold multiple meetings with various stakeholders, including political party leaders as well as industrialists. On Tuesday, the Bengal CM met Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who welcomed her to the state.

Later today, Banerjee will visit Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar at his residence ‘Silver Oak’ at 3:15 PM and will head to Hotel Four Seasons in Lower Parel at 5:00 PM to address industrialists at the conference organised by YPO (Young President’s Organisation), a US-based global leadership community.