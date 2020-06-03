Mamata Urges Centre To Provide Rs 10,000 Aid To Migrant Workers Amid COVID Crisis

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday appealed to the Centre to provide one-time assistance of Rs 10,000 each to migrant workers out of job due to the coronavirus crisis. She said that a portion of Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES) fund could be used for such a measure.

On Twitter, Banerjee wrote that people have been facing economic hardship of "unimaginable proportions" because of the COVID-19 pandemic (and the subsequent lockdown).

People have been facing economic hardship of unimaginable proportions bcz of the ongoing pandemic. I appeal to Central Govt to transfer ₹10,000 each as one-time assistance to migrant labourers including people in unorganized sector. A portion of PM-CARES could be used for this. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 3, 2020

READ | Mamata Banerjee Borrowing Money To Run West Bengal: BJP

READ | 'In The Name Of Shramik Express, Railways Running Corona Express': WB CM Mamata Banerjee

Double whammy for Bengal

In view of COVID-19 pandemic, India imposed a strict lockdown at the end of March that was extended for the fifth time and will run through June. The over two-month-long lockdown has made the economy head towards its first annual contraction in several decades as activities across sectors came to an abrupt halt. Estimates say over 10 crore people have lost their jobs, mostly in the informal sector where a majority of migrant workers earn their livelihood, resulting in a migrant exodus from cities back to their native towns.

West Bengal has received a lot of these labourers and stares at a massive pool of unemployed people who have little to no financial means to sustain themselves. To make matters worse, the devastating Cyclone Amphan of May has ravaged the state and caused more disparity in poorer districts of the state.

READ | Mamata Banerjee Slams Railway Ministry Over Shramik Trains; Seeks PM Modi's Intervention

READ | Essential Services Largely Restored, Seek People's Cooperation To Return To Normalcy: Mamata