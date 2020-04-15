Mamata Urges Media Companies To Not Cut Jobs, Stand Beside Employees In Tough COVID Times

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday asked organizations, especially media firms, to not cut jobs amidst the Coronavirus crisis. While addressing a press conference on Corona, she urged organizations to take care of the ones who are working in this hour of crisis.

"I request to all, don't cut jobs now. Media writes on everything but when your jobs go, you can't write about it. I have heard that jobs are being cut. Please see the ones who are working at this critical junction, they are taken care of," said Mamata Banerjee.

Job cuts in media

The message from the Chief Minister came at a time when news of massive job cuts by major media organizations is doing heavy rounds, especially as Whatsapp forwards.

A WhatsApp forward stating, "Indian Express and Business Standard have asked staff to take salary cuts; 2. Outlook has stopped print publication. 3. News Nation terminated 16 English digital employees; 4. TOI sacked the entire Sunday mag team 5. About half of the Quint team has been asked to go on leave without pay; 6. India Today has prepared a list of 46 reporters, 6 cameramen and 17 producers who are being removed due to losses right away." is spreading like wildfire.

However, one of the mentions, India Today group, later clarified of no such thing is happening.

Don't sack without pay

Mamata Banerjee also emphasized that the ones who are working round the clock should be paid well, as they are taking a lot of risks to provide news at this crucial point. "I'm getting these figures. I have information on seven channels and newspapers. Without pay, they are being removed. I request not to do so" said the Chief Minister, who urged that everything needs to be shared, even if it's little.

