'Mamata, What's Happening In Bengal?': BJP Delegation Meets Poll Violence Victims' Kin

Days after the Panchayat poll clashes rocked West Bengal, BJP's four-member fact-finding committee on Wednesday, July 12, arrived in the violence-affected areas to review the current situation. The committee headed by former Union Minister and MP Ravi Shankar Prasad along with the top leaders visited Hingalganj, North 24 Parganas where he met the affected families. BJP MP Satya Pal Singh addressed the media stating that the delegation is trying to find out what exactly happened on the polling day. The BJP MP informed the media about meeting a family whose son and daughter-in-law were attacked on voting day when they tried to stop booths capturing.

BJP 4-member delegation meets violence-affected families

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad met a victim Sushila Mondal who narrated to the delegation how her family members were brutally attacked and questioned Mamata Banerjee over the situation of the poor in her state. While addressing the media, the BJP MP told the media that the victim Mondal's family members are BJP supporters as her son as well as daughter-in-law were working in the poll booth from party's side.

He said that on July 8, protested against TMC cadres who were attempting to capture the booth. They barged into her home, snatched their belongings and attacked the entire family members. Sushila's son was attacked by a sword while her daughter-in-law and an elderly husband who can't speak were brutally assaulted.

Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "What is happening in your state Mamata ji? Your people are assaulting and destroying the home of poor people. And the party has to provide special protection for them. This is the same Mamata who talks about democracy, she should be ashamed. Sushila is demanding justice as she only wants her son and his wife to return home safely. I hope the police will provide security to those affected by violence."

The BJP leader asserted that if something like this would have happened in the BJP ruled-state, oppositions like Congress, Rahul Gandhi, CPM, and Nitish Kumar would have created a massive ruckus. "Don't question us Mamata, just tell us whether Sushila Mandal's son can return home or not"?