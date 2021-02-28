Mamata Will Join Hands With BJP In Case Of Hung Assembly In Bengal, Claims CPM's Yechury

In a big allegation CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Sunday scoffed at the political tussle between the TMC and the BJP in West Bengal claiming that it was a 'mock fight' to divert the attention of the public from real issues. Claiming that the Trinamool Congress would join the BJP in case the polls result in a hung-assembly, Yechury urged people to put an end to the 'communal juggernaut' in the state.

"This grand alliance of the Left and the secular forces will fight to defeat the corrupt TMC government and the BJP in the state, will fight for a better Bengal," said Yechury while addressing a joint rally at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata.

"Many people ask me what we would do in case of a hung assembly. I tell them to direct their question to the TMC as they are in the best position to answer it. The TMC has been part of NDA (for several years) since 1998. It was part of the NDA government (at the Centre). In case of a hung assembly, I am confident that the TMC would join hands with the BJP to form the state's government," he added.

The CPI(M) leader also asked all the 'secular forces' to unite in the state to defeat the TMC and the BJP. Calling the upcoming assembly elections a 'triangular fight', Sitaram Yechury said that change in Bengal could bring a change in the nation too. "All the secular forces have to fight together to defeat the TMC and the BJP in Bengal. Once we stop this communal juggernaut in Bengal, we will stop it in the country also," he said.

Read: 'Bengal Wants Its Own Daughter, Not Pishi': BJP Attacks Mamata Banerjee With Latest Poster

Read: No Difference Between Modi And 'Didi', Bengal Needs To Be Rescued From TMC: Congress

'No difference between Modi & Didi': Congress

Earlier in the day, the Congress which was also present in the rally levelled similar allegations against the TMC and the BJP saying that there was no difference between the two parties since both attempted to divide the people.

"Both Narendra Modi and Mamata Banerjee came to power through democratic means, but after that, they started throttling the very same democracy. When Modi talks of Congress-mukt Bharat in Delhi, Banerjee calls for Opposition-free Bengal. There is no difference between them," said Congress president Adhir Chowdhury.

Elections to the 294 seats in West Bengal will be held in 8 phases across 1,01,916 polling stations from March 27 to April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Read: Dilip Ghosh Attacks Mamata, Assures 'single-phase Poll' In Bengal If BJP Voted To Power

Read: BJP Delegation Meets EC, Raises Issue Of 'political Violence' In Poll-bound West Bengal