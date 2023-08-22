Mamata with I.N.D.I.A but India not with her: Sukanta Majumdar tears into TMC supremo

West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar on Monday, August 21, launched a blistering attack on state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, by saying that she supports the I.N.D.I.A alliance but India doesn't support her as India is with PM Modi.

“You (Mamata Banerjee) are in the INDIA alliance but India is not with you. India is with PM Modi,” said the BJP leader, adding that corruption has reached its peak in the state of Bengal under the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government.

"The people of Bengal know about your corruption and will vote you out of power in the coming time,” Majumdar said. He added that Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 will be implemented in Bengal, as proposed by the Centre a few years back. "Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 will be implemented in the state and Mamata Banerjee would not be able to stop the same," the BJP leader said.

Earlier while speaking in a meeting with Imams at Netaji Indore Stadium in Kolkata, the chief minister had said that religion should indulge with politics. Banerjee added that she doesn't care about what the BJP comment about her, but she will never allow an inter-religion fight in Bengal.

“In the month of Ramzan when I go for Roza, they made fun of my picture. BJP even changed my name. But that does not bother me. I will see to it that no religion fights with one another,” Mamata Banerjee said.

'Will not allow NCR in Bengal'

The chief minister said that she won't allow the BJP to bring upon the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state, adding that she is not deterred by agencies. “You have seen that I have never allowed NRC in the state and will never allow it to happen…We do what we say, never step back, and are not deterred by agencies,” she said. Exuding confidence about the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls, she said that BJP will lose all the seats from Bengal.