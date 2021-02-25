Mamata Writes To PM Modi; Asks If Centre Trying To Impose 'one Nation, One Thought'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday wrote a letter to PM Narendra Modi in relation to the new Government' of India's guidelines related to holding conferences and seminars for education institutes and universities and asked him if the Centre wanted to impose "one nation, one thought".

In her letter, Banerjee stated, "Our universities must enjoy the highest possible degree of self-governance and the freedom to conduct their educational activities in regular interactions with their counterparts abroad. Knowledge is neither created by nor belongs to any single country or community."

READ: Mamata Writes To PM Modi Seeking COVID Vaccine Procurement On Priority Ahead Of WB Polls

While acknowledging the importance of reasonable restrictions, Banerjee said that the restrictions imposed vide the office memorandum under reference further highlighted the intentions of the government of India towards centralization of the higher education system of the country.

"Is it not an attempt of the central government to introduce central policing in the education system by trying to impose one nation, one thought?" she added.

READ: Mamata Banerjee In New Attack On PM Modi, Says 'fate Much Worse Than Trump Awaits Him'

ALSO, READ: Mamata Banerjee Rides Electric Scooter To Bengal Secretariat In Protest Against Fuel Rates

Education a part of the Concurrent list, any changes requires states' approval: Mamata Banerjee

Highlighting that education is under the concurrent list of the Indian Constitution, Banerjee said that any non-consultation by the Government of India with the state governments before issuing any such instructions to the educational institutions will be against the spirit of the federal structure enshrined in the Constitution of India.

It may be pertinent to mention here that state governments are duly empowered under law to deal with any act committed by any educational institution, which violates any law or is contrary to the interest of the national security," she added.

In the letter, Banerjee urged PM Modi to give directions to scrap the new guidelines. She asked him to issue directions to the Ministry of Education for withdrawing the said memorandum with immediate effect.

She further suggested, "Direct the Department to consult the state governments before issuing any such orders/directions in the future.

However, the Centre has already withdrawn the order that required scientists and researchers to participate in international scientific seminars and conferences online to get prior clearance from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), after resentment from several scientists.

“In view of the easing of restrictions on travel and assembly of people guidelines issued regarding political clearance for international conferences/seminars/training etc due to covid-19 pandemic are no longer applicable. All such events will however continue to be governed by the same rules and regulations applicable to political clearances prior to the covid-19 pandemic,” said the Ministry of External Affairs late in an official statement on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies)