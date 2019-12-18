'Mamata's Love For Vote Bank Politics Will Cost Her', Says BJP's GVL Narasimha Rao

BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao on Wednesday, December 18, slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for politicising the Citizenship Amendment Act and further claimed that Mamata and other leaders are involved in vote bank politics. At the protest, CM Mamata also openly challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government to try and impose NRC in West Bengal. She said, "NRC won't work, I will see how you implement it here." She also went on to call a law implemented by force to be unconstitutional. Backing BJP's decision on the implementation of CAA, Rao said,

"Mamta Banerjee and other leaders shine their politics by doing vote bank politics. No matter how much they try to spread rumors and consolidate their vote bank., the decision was taken by BJP (CAA), which was passed by both the houses in Parliament, which is not to trouble any citizen of the country but is to help the minorities from other countries. When we talk of securities of minorities in other nations, they have a problem. But Mamata Banerjee is trying to mislead the people by twisting the context of this act."

Furthermore, he slammed other parties along with Mamata who indulge in vote bank politics saying that "This is not the first time they are doing this, Mamata and Congress. Mamata's love for vote bank will cost her."

Mamata calls for peaceful protests

With Anti-CAA protests strengthening across many States in India, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday ended her three-day 'No CAB, No NRC' protest march against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Registration of Citizens (NRC). On the last day of her protest march, Mamata Banerjee walked through the iconic Howrah Bridge.

During her closing address at the rally, she asked the protesters to not block the railway tracks or roads, instead, protest peacefully by singing songs. Calling for a peaceful democratic protest she said, "A few sporadic incidents have happened and then they have stopped trains. If people do blockades then how will kids go home? Heard of an incident in Sakrrail where school kids were stopped. I told the police to make sure they go home. No blockades."

