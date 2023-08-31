Mamata’s ‘misinterpretation Of Figure Of Speech’ Attack On BJP Over Rajbanshis Remark

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gave a strong response to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari saying her remark on the people of the Rajbanshi community was 'misinterpreted', adding BJP manipulated her comments to play ‘divisive politics’. Notably, the veteran Bengal leader Mamata Banerjee in a recent public address had compared the Rajbanshi people to her feet. BJP's response exposes their 'casteist mentality,' CM Mamata further stated.

The TMC supremo took to social media platform X and said, “My love & respect for the Rajbanshi culture reflects in our vision & work for the upliftment of the community. Shame on the traitors of Bengal who inject their hatred into my statements of love, unity, & profound respect for our people. By deliberately misinterpreting my figure of speech, the BJP has exposed its casteist mentality and divisive politics. INDIA will teach them a lesson!.”

My love & respect for the Rajbanshi culture reflects in our vision & work for upliftment of the community.



Shame on the traitors of Bengal who inject their hatred into my statements of love, unity, & profound respect for our people.



By deliberately misinterpreting my figure of… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 30, 2023

She consciously insulted the Rajbanshi community: Suvendu Adhikari

BJP leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Bengal Assembly alleged CM Mamata intentionally insulted the people of the Rajbanshi community. “If for the sake of argument, it is assumed that Mamata Banerjee was comparing her body parts to show how dear different communities are to her, then to praise someone, she would draw comparisons with Nayan Moni, Hridiya or Karmath Bahu. Ever heard someone compare themselves to a foot or a fingernail in a complimentary speech? No one does because it is considered insulting," he said.

"West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claims to be sensitive in various places. So it can be assumed that she consciously insulted the Rajbanshi community by comparing them to her feet. Honourable Chief Minister keeps doing it. Earlier, she held the hands of tribal community members wearing gloves, as if they were untouchable,” Adhikari added.

People of different communities are vote banks for Mamata Banerjee: BJP

People of different communities are just vote banks for the Bengal CM said Suvendu Adhikari, “In fact, for Mamata Banerjee, people of different communities are vote banks, she sees them only for their political interests. The people of the Rajbanshi community are no exception. The Rajbanshis are very valuable to her only at the time of voting... I strongly condemn this insult to Rajbanshi Samaj and request Mamata Banerjee to refrain from making such derogatory comments about any community in the future."

Commenting on the strategy adopted by the TMC party spokesperson on the remarks made by Mamata Banerjee he said, “Lately, a trend has been observed that whenever Mamata Banerjee comments, her party spokespersons explain it by saying that she consciously said that and she did not have any wrong intentions. They say that certain parts of her speech are being singled out and misinterpreted.”

As a backlash to her comments on the Rajbanshis, the All India Matua Mahasangh held a press meeting at Thakurbari on Wednesday and invoked a similar remark made by the Bengal CM about the people of the Matua community. They said that she had once compared the Matua community people with her feet and announced they would jointly protest with the Rajbanshis against the CM.