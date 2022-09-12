Mamata's Police & Bengal BJP On Collision Course Over 'Nabanna March' After Consent Denied

As political tension brews between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC), West Bengal Police has denied permission for the saffron party's 'Nabanna Abhiyan' march to the State secretariat on Tuesday, September 13.

In a statement, Bengal Police said that the Nabanna is a High-Security Zone where prohibitory order under section 144 CrPC is in force. "You have mentioned that one of the assembly point will be at Howrah Maidan. You must be aware that Bangabasi, Howrah Maidan and GT Road areas are highly congested. A large number of vehicles including vehicles carrying school students pass through this stretch of the GT Road."

It said that the other assembly point is Santragachi on Kona Expressway, which is a part of NH 117. "Any gathering on National Highway is now allowed as per law," it said.

The police also claimed that there was a massive breach of peace resulting in a serious law and order problem during Nabanna Abhiyan organised by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on October 8, 2020.

"In view of this, any programme styled as "Nabanna Abhiyan" is not allowed. You are therefore directed not to hold the programme," it said.

'March will happen,' says BJP

BJP said that they will go forward with the protest march despite being denied permission. The saffron party also questioned how can a protest be declared illegal.

Speaking to Republic, BJP leader Shishir Bajoria, "The protest of people of West Bengal has been declared illegal. They could have specified that you can do this or that. How can they declare protest illegal? They gave a lame excuse of law and order situation in the last march. I was present in that march, there was no law and order problem. The law and order were created on instructions from the top by the police. The march will happen."

TMC MP Santanu Sen, however, supported the decision of the police and said that a 'political party' in name of the rally wants to spread the message of 'unrest and hooliganism'.

"During the regime of Mamata Banerjee government, any political party can hold their programme democratically. But at the same time, we should keep in mind that government is responsible for the law and order situation. If a political party in name of holding rally want to spread the message of unrest and hooliganism, what the police person should do?" Sen said.

In reply, Bajoria stated, "If that is really their concern. The letter would have carried that march would be from this point to that point and you will not carry sticks or anything. In a democracy, how can you stop a protest,"