Man Detained In Rajasthan For Posting Morphed Video Of Sonia Gandhi On Twitter

Rajasthan police detained a man on March 10, for posting a morphed and edited video of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on social media. The man reportedly posted a morphed photo of the former leader of the opposition on Twitter with objectionable comments.

Rajasthan | A person identified as Bipin Kumar Singh Shandilya was arrested for posting a morphed and edited video of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Twitter. He was produced before the court and the court sent him to remand till March 14: Amit Kumar, SP Pratapgarh (11.03) pic.twitter.com/TMMq4EwVWo March 12, 2023



The accused has been identified as Bipin Kumar Singh Shandilya, a resident of Lakhisarai in Bihar, according to the police.

"He was produced before the court, and the court sent him to remand until March 14," Amit Kumar, superintendent of police in Pratapgarh, said.

"When the morphed video of the Congress leader came under notice, Twitter authorities warned the accused to remove the tweet immediately. The tweet was blocked by authorities later after the accused neglected the warning," the official informed.

More details to follow.

