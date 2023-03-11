Man Insults AIADMK Chief EPS On Facebook Live At Madurai Airport, Gets Arrested

A man was arrested from the Madurai airport for allegedly abusing AIADMK chief Edappadi K. Palaniswami in a Facebook LIVE. The arrested accused has been identified as Rajesh and he was traveling along with EPS in the same bus from the flight to the airport. The young man after seeing the AIADMK leader went live on Facebook showing EPS in the frame and called him a "traitor" in an abusive manner.

In the LIVE, the man was heard calling EPS a 'symbol of betrayal' and claimed that he betrayed 'Chinnamma' (Sasikala). Following the incident, the man was immediately arrested by the Madurai airport police. According to sources, the police is investigating the matter and is trying to figure out whether he has a political background or not.

The incident occurred days after the Supreme Court in February 2023 allowed EPS to continue as the interim general secretary of the AIADMK, establishing his position as the single in the party. Following the court’s decision, Jayalalithaa loyalist Panneerselvam (OPS), who filled in for her as the chief minister when she was in jail over corruption charges, was expelled from the party.

EPS: The undisputed leader of AIADMK

In a massive setback to the ousted party coordinator O Panneerselvam, the Supreme Court in February allowed his rival Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) to remain the chief of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). The decision came after the apex court rejected the plea filed by former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam challenging the Madras High Court judgment.

The Supreme Court upheld the Madras High Court’s decision following a review of several cases involving amendments to the party’s bylaws during a contentious general council meeting in July.

Earlier during the meeting on July 11, EPS was chosen to serve as the interim general secretary of the party, which resulted in the expulsion of OPS and his adherents leading to a battle between the two factions outside the party's Chennai headquarters on the same day.