Man Lodges Complaint Against Randeep Surjewala Over ‘rakshas’ Remark

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala triggered a huge controversy with his comment on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its supporters. The ruling party and those who vote for it are ‘rakshas’ (demons), he told a gathering in Haryana, drawing sharp condemnation from the BJP, which rules the state.

Now, a man has urged cops at Delhi’s Rohini police station to file a formal complaint against Surjewala. The complainant, identified as Sanjay Gupta, has taken objection to the controversial statement made by Surjewala during his speech in Kaithal, Haryana, and urged Delhi police to launch an investigation into the matter and pursue appropriate legal action against Surjewala.

In his public address, Surjewala had said, "Those who support the BJP have a demonic nature. Today, I curse them from the land of Mahabharata."

Gupta's formal complaint states that Surjewala's statement is not only offensive but also unacceptable.

Police are yet to file an FIR in the matter.