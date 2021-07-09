Mandaviya Takes Charge Of Chemical & Fertilizer Ministry, Says 'Will Fulfill PM's Vision'

Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday took charge as Minister for Chemical and Fertiliser. Expressing his thoughts after assuming office, Mandaviya added that he wishes to live up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for doubling farmers' income. 'I will do everything possible to fulfill the aspirations of the Prime Minister,' told the Chemical and Fertiliser minister.

In his tweet after taking charge, the new Union Minister added that he is committed to working to fulfill PM Modi's vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

Mansukh Mandaviya-led Health Ministry announces a package of Rs 23,123 crore

In the first-ever press briefing after the cabinet rejig, the Central government on Thursday announced a massive package to bolster its fight against COVID-19. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who took charge of the post from Dr. Harsh Vardhan earlier in the day, after taking charge announced a package of Rs 23,123 crore. Of the total amount- approximately Rs 15,000 crore will be given by the Central government and Rs 8,000 crore will be given by the state government to develop the healthcare infrastructure based on decisions taken by the Centre and the states together.

The Health Ministry has been clubbed with the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers which will be headed by Mansukh Mandaviya, who was earlier the Minister of State for Chemical and Fertilisers along with the Minister of State Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

The Ministry of Chemical and Fertilisers is clubbed with Health possibly to have a seamless inter-department working during the pandemic. Moreover, Oxygen generation played a critical role during the pandemic and needed to be in sync with the medical infrastructure during the COVID-19 pandemic.

PM Modi-led Cabinet Reshuffle

The reshuffled Union Cabinet, which has been reported to be the youngest in India's history, also comprises an equitable representation of caste, gender, and regions across the country. With seven new faces, the women ministers in the PM's Council of Ministers rose to eleven. Karandlaje, Darshana Vikram Jardosh, Lekhi, Annapurna Devi, Pratima Bhoumik, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, and Apna Dal's Anupriya Singh Patel were among the seven women who took oath as ministers of state. Three of them are first-time MPs, while Patel is returning to the council of ministers after previously serving as the Union Minister of State for Health under Prime Minister Modi.