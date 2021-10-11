Maneka Gandhi Breaks Silence On Non-inclusion In BJP's National Executive

BJP MP Maneka Gandhi on Monday broke her silence on non-inclusion in the party's national executive committee. The Sultanpur MP said that he is satisfied to be in the saffron party for 20 years and not finding a place in the national executive panel will not reduce her stature.

When asked about the non-inclusion of her and her son Varun Gandhi, Maneka said, "I am satisfied to be in the BJP for 20 years. Not being in the executive does not reduce one's stature. My first religion is to serve. It is more important that I get a place in the hearts of people."

She asserted that new faces and senior leaders should get an opportunity in the executive committee. "I am aware of my duties and serving the people of my constituency is my first duty," Sultanpur MP added.

BJP announces new BJP National Executive

Last week, BJP announced a list of a new 80-member executive committee including new faces like Mansukh Mandaviya, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Ashwini Vaishnaw, but Maneka Gandhi and his son Varun were dropped reportedly due to the latter's stand on farmers' agitation and Lakhimpur Kheri violence. Ram Madhav, Muralidhar Rao, Chaudhary Birender Singh, Subramanian Swamy, SS Ahluwalia, among others also could not find a place in the executive panel.

Varun and Maneka had been part of the BJP national executive for the past few years and this is the first time they have been removed. After Narendra Modi took oath as Prime minister for the second consecutive term, the two were dropped from the cabinet. Varun has been critical of the Central government in regards to ongoing farmers protests and the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

"The video is very clear. Protesters cannot be silenced through murder. There should be accountability for the blood of innocent farmers and justice should be given before the message of arrogance and cruelty enters the mind of every farmer, Varun Gandhi had tweeted.

He also wrote to UP CM Yogi Adityanath demanding immediate action in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and probe by CBI under the supervision of the Supreme Court.

(With PTI inputs)

(Image: PTI)