Following the Delhi stadium row, where an IAS couple were recently transferred for allegedly misusing the facilities as they were seen walking their dog inside the stadium, BJP leader Maneka Gandhi has now come out in defence of the couple stating that their transfer to another places is a "loss for Delhi".

Maneka Gandhi who was in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district on Saturday spoke on the matter and further called out the central government for taking such actions. Notably, this came after the Centre on Thursday posted IAS couple Sanjeev Khirwar and Rinku Dugga to Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, respectively, following media reports about the misuse of facilities at Thyagraj Stadium by them.

Speaking on it, Gandhi claimed that the allegations levelled against Sanjeev Khirwar are false and that she 'knows him very well.'

"When Khirwar was secretary of the environment department, Delhi benefited from his work. The action against him is completely wrong," she argued.

Further commenting more on this, the BJP MP from Sultanpur stated that places like Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh are not somewhere one can do "punishment posting" as people happily go there and these places also need good officials.

Centre transfers IAS officers over reports of misusing Thyagraj Stadium

These developments came after a report surfaced revealing that Sanjeev Khirwar who was then Delhi's Principal Secretary of Revenue was misusing the Thyagraj Stadium in Delhi by closing the spot for sports activities earlier than usual for taking out his dog for a walk. A video also went viral on the internet where the officer along with his wife Rinku Dugga can be seen walking their dog on the ground.

Issuing a notice regarding their transfers, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) shifted the two AGMUT cadre IAS officers to different states. While Sanjeev Khirwar has been transferred to Ladakh, his wife Rinku Dugga has been transferred to Arunachal Pradesh.

The chief secretary submitted a report to the MHA in the evening on the factual position further prompting the ministry to order their transfer.

On the other hand, following the reports regarding the IAS officers, several political leaders and Ministers also demanded action against the same to which Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had assured necessary assistance. Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta also wrote to newly appointed L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena for seeking action against Sanjeev Khirwar.

Speaking of the IAS couple, they both are 1994-batch officers of the AGMUT cadre. While Khirwar was among the most senior officials in the Delhi government, he was also the Secretary of the Environment Department. On the other hand, his wife Rinku Dugga was posted as Secretary, Land and Building, in the Delhi government.

