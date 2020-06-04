Who Allowed Fruit Bombs?: Maneka Slams Kerala Govt & Rahul Over Pregnant Elephant's Murder

Animal rights activist and BJP MP Maneka Gandhi slammed the Kerala government over the brutal killing of a pregnant Elephant in Mallapuram district of Kerala. While speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Maneka Gandhi said that Mallapuram is the most violent district in the country and many bomb manufacturing factories are there in the state.

"It's a complete failure of Kerala government because the state government has given them permission to make such small bombs 3 months back to kill wild pigs. It's evident that there's is a factory in Mallapuram where people are stuffing crackers in fruits, they are putting these bombs at different corners in farms in Mallapuram and let me tell you elephants go in farms, not wild pigs," said Maneka Gandhi.

"Only inefficient people are sitting in the government of Kerala, daily such barbaric acts are being reported from Mallapuram and nobody gets arrested. Thousands of animals have died in Mallapuram but the government doesn't do anything," added Maneka Gandhi.

The former Union Minister who has been working for Animal Rights for the past many years also slammed former president of Congress Party Rahul Gandhi for maintaining silence on the issue being an MP from Wayanad district of Kerala.

"What can you say on this? I think he doesn't understand the importance of raising such issues. He is doing what the state government is doing because even Chief Minister of Kerala is silent on this. He thinks it's a small issue and people will forget about it after 2-3 days. He is completely disinterested in this case," said Maneka Gandhi while questioning Rahul Gandhi.

'Only 20,00 elephants left, Centre and SC need to act now'

"Only 20,000 elephants are left and if we don't act, we will be helpless after 5 years. First of all central government needs to act by making rescue centres, by snatching private ownership of elephants. 11,000 elephants have died in the last five years and the Supreme Court is not ready to listen to our plea," she said.

"Mallapuram is the most violent district in the country, we need to identify the bomb factory in Mallapuram because bomb manufacturing in Kerala is being done by professionals. We need to look for these professionals in Mallapuram because a day will come, locals there in Mallapuram will also die of similar bombs."

