Maneka Gandhi Writes To Karnataka CM Bommai; Seeks Intervention In Tusker's Death

Months after the death of an elephant in Alur of Hassan district, Animal rights activist and Member of Parliament Maneka Gandhi on Monday wrote a letter to Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai in reference to the case and sought his intervention to investigate the incident. Notably, the elephant was electrocuted to death last year by a farmer following which his tusks were cut off and his body was buried in the district.

The carcass of the elephant was later found earlier this year.

Stating that the entire case has been taken from the Hassan Forest Department and further assigned to the Vigilance Department for probing, Gandhi levelled an allegation against local JDS MP Prajwal Revanna claiming that he had been trying to pressurize the forest department officials to close the case as the accused are supporters of his party. "Local MP Prajwal Revanna tried to bring illegal pressure to have the case transferred to local forest department so that the case could be closed", he alleged in her letter.

A copy of the letter by MP Maneka Gandhi is also available with the Republic.

Furthermore, demanding that the role of the RFO should be also investigated for corruption on this matter, the letter stated that the Hassan forest staffers "mischievously' filed a new case applying the same Wildlife Act and further arrested two and encouraged the rest to abscond.

"All the accused - who are serious criminals - were able to obtain bail with the active connivance of the Hasan Forest staff. The accused are now seeking the quashing of the police case", she added in the letter.

Elephant electrocuted to death for tusks

The incident dates back to last year when a tusker was electrocuted by a farmer for his tusks. The animal was killed following which his tusks were cut off and the carcass buried. Later this year, the body was discovered in the Hassan taluk of Karnataka and a case was registered. Three people were also arrested from whom the police seized a pair of tusks weighing almost 29 kg.

This is not the first such case. In several instances, elephants were found to become a victim of poachers for their tusks.

Image: ANI