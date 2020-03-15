The Debate
Bihar Health Min Defies State's Coronavirus Directive; Tejashwi Calls For His Dismissal

Politics

RJD's Tejashwi Yadav has called for Bihar's Health Minister Mangal Pandey's dismissal after he posted pictures of himself flouting the state's COVID19 directive

Written By Prakash Singh | Mumbai |

Bihar Health Minister and senior BJP leader is in the eye of controversy yet again. Despite being a part of the high-level meeting chaired by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, which took the decision to close all schools and colleges, zoos, parks, and other places of public congregation, Mangal Pandey, defying the government directive addressed a huge gathering of BJP workers at a meeting in Rohtas district. The pictures of the meeting were tweeted by Mangal Pandey on his Twitter handle.

Not just state Health Minister Mangal Pandey, BJP's General Secretary in-charge of Bihar, Bhupendra Yadav and Bihar BJP President Sanjay Jaiswal also addressed large gatherings of BJP workers in Supaul and Muzaffarpur districts of Bihar respectively. The pictures of both the meetings were also tweeted by Bhupendra Yadav and Sanjay Jaiswal.

After the Bihar government's advisory pertaining to the novel Coronavirus, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav cancelled an RJD's workers meeting and training programme which was to be held in Rajgir from 14th March. Tejashwi alleged that BJP leader Mangal Pandey is disobeying the advisory suggested by CM Nitish Kumar, and hence, he should be sacked as Minister.

In a tweet, Tejashwi attacked Mangal Pandey and said, "we obeyed the advisory of the government and cancelled our party's programme that was to be held in Rajgir from 14th March. On the other hand, BJP leaders are holding their workers and District level meetings. Why this double standard? Rather than party work, the primary job of the Health Minister should have been to ensure proper health facilities which includes providing 300 bed isolation wards and in every primary health centre at least 10 isolation wards. Is the Health Minister serious about providing hand sanitizer and masks to common people. Why isn't the health department serious about making people aware of how grave the situation is. When will the Health Minister get serious about the life of the common people? During the encephalitis outbreak, which killed more than 100 children, the Health Minister was caught enquiring about cricket scores. Nitish Kumar should immediately sack Mangal Pandey."

On one hand, the state government has issued a directive to shut all schools and colleges, and public places. Whereas on the other hand Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey rather than ensuring better facilities to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in the state, is busy addressing party workers, which shows his insensitivity to the general public.

This act of Mangal Pandey, Bhupendra Yadav, Sanjay Jaiswal, and Bihar Minister Vinod Narain Jha has embarrassed the Bihar Government.

