Mangaluru Hijab Row: CM Bommai Urges Students To Adhere To HC Order & Focus On Education

As the Hijab row resurfaced in Mangaluru, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai appealed to the students to focus on pursuing their education instead of protesting. This was perceived as a reference to the protests staged at the University College at Hampankatta under the ABVP banner against allowing girls to attend classes wearing a Hijab. While the authorities decided to ban the wearing of the Hijab from May onwards, many Muslim students expressed reluctance to follow this order. Speaking to the media on Friday, Bommai urged everyone to follow the Karnataka HC verdict on the Hijab controversy.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai remarked, "No need to rake up the Hijab issue. Court has already pronounced its verdict. Everybody should follow the court verdict and government order. Almost 99.9% are following the verdict. Even syndicates have to follow the court's verdict. Students should leave all this Hijab controversy and concentrate on pursuing their education."

#BREAKING | 'No need to rake up Hijab issue. Court already pronounced their verdict. Everybody should follow court verdict & govt order': Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai



The Hijab verdict

On March 15, the Karnataka HC bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justices Krishna Dixit and JM Khazi ruled that Hijab is not an essential religious practice. It was hearing the plea of students of Government P.U. College for Girls, Udupi, who sought permission to attend classes wearing a Hijab and a direction to the effect that it is an "essential practice" of Islam. In its judgment panning 129 pages, the court eloquently answered key questions pertaining to the Hijab row and said that the prescription of the school uniform is only a reasonable restriction that students cannot object to.

The judgment observed, "There is absolutely no material placed on record to prima facie show that wearing of hijab is a part of an essential religious practice in Islam and that the petitioners have been wearing hijab from the beginning. This apart, it can hardly be argued that hijab being a matter of attire, can be justifiably treated as fundamental to Islamic faith. It is not that if the alleged practice of wearing hijab is not adhered to, those not wearing hijab become the sinners, Islam loses its glory and it ceases to be a religion."

"Young students are able to readily grasp from their immediate environment, differentiating lines of race, region, religion, language, caste, place of birth, etc. The aim of the regulation is to create a ‘safe space’ where such divisive lines should have no place and the ideals of egalitarianism should be readily apparent to all students alike. Adherence to dress code is mandatory for students," it elaborated.