Manik Saha Chosen As Next Tripura Chief Minister After Biplab Kumar Deb Resigns

In a key development, Tripura BJP President Manik Saha has been announced as the next Chief Minister of the state. The development follows ex-CM Biplab Deb's resignation to Governor SN Arya earlier today. Sources revealed that Biplab Deb was allegedly sacked by the high command, and was asked to resign over certain 'differences'.

Thereafter, a BJP legislative party meeting headed by central observers from the party-- Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde was held in Agartala to decide the next Chief Minister. The meeting also had Deb and party's state in-charge Vinod Sonkar in attendance. The names of three leaders-- Dr Manik Saha, Tripura Deputy CM Jishnu Dev Varma, and Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhowmik had reportedly emerged during the selection process.

Who is Manik Saha, the new Tripura CM?

It is important to mention that Manik Saha quit the Congress party in 2016 to join the BJP. A dentist by profession, he was named the party's state president and succeeded Chief Minister Biplab Deb who had led the party to its historic 2018 assembly election win. In March 2022, Saha was elected to Tripura's lone Rajya Sabha seat. He is also the president of the Tripura Cricket Association and has taught at the Tripura Medical College located in Hapania, before joining mainstream politics.

At 8.30 AM today, Manik Saha had shared images on his social media wherein he was captured welcoming Tawde and Sonkar at the Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport. These images can now be seen as an allusion to his appointment as the Tripura CM.

Welcomed National General Secretary of BJP Shri Vinod Tawde Ji and State Prabhari Shri Vinod Sonkar Ji at MBB Airport, today. — Dr Manik Saha, May 14, 2022

Biplab Deb issues first response after resignation

Speaking to reporters after tendering his resignation on Saturday, Biplab Deb thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his guidance and asserted that the party was bigger than any post. He also promised to continue working for the overall development of Tripura in the coming years.

"The party is supreme. I respect the decision of the party and I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for guiding me. I will continue to work for Tripura's overall development," said Biplab Deb.

"Respect the decision of the party. Party is bigger than any post": Biplab Kumar Deb issues first response after tendering his resignation as CM



— Republic, May 14, 2022

Deb's resignation comes in the lead-up to the 2023 Tripura Elections. He was appointed the Chief Minister after the BJP stormed to power in 2018, ending 25 years of Left Front rule.