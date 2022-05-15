Manik Saha Takes Oath As 11th CM Of Tripura Succeeding Biplab Deb Ahead Of 2023 Polls

On Sunday, Dr Manik Saha took oath as the new Chief Minister of Tripura at Raj Bhavan in Agartala, becoming the 11th Chief Minister of the northeastern state, a day after former CM Biplab Kumar Deb resigned from the post.

Manik Saha who is a Rajya Sabha member as well as state party president becomes the second BJP chief minister in Tripura after his predecessor Biplab Deb. Notably, a professor of dental surgery, Saha is entrusted to guide the party towards victory in the multi-cornered contest state assembly elections that will be held next year.

#BREAKING | Dr. Manik Saha takes oath as 11th Tripura Chief Minister succeeding Biplab Kumar Deb who resigned earlier on Saturday



After taking oath as the 11th CM of Tripura, Saha while speaking to ANI, said, "We will move ahead by taking forward the development strategy and we will work for the people of Tripura." Adding further he said, "We will take forward Modi Ji's concept of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat." He also added that there is no challenge to the party in the state.

Earlier, speaking to the media after his felicitation by former CM Biplab Kumar Deb, Saha promised to continue working for the state as well as the BJP. "Our chemistry is strong. Earlier also, I worked for the party and will continue to do it," Dr Manik Saha told reporters.

Biplab Deb resigns; Manik Saha new Tripura CM

Former CM Biplab Deb tendered his resignation to Governor SN Arya on May 14. Sources revealed that Deb was allegedly sacked by the high command, and was asked to resign over certain 'differences'. Speaking to reporters after tendering his resignation, he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his guidance and asserted that the party was bigger than any post. He also promised to continue working for the overall development of Tripura in the coming years.

"The party is supreme. I respect the decision of the party and I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for guiding me. I will continue to work for Tripura's overall development," said Biplab Deb.

Tripura BJP President Manik Saha was announced as the next Chief Minister of the state after a BJP legislative party meeting was held in Agartala. The meeting was headed by central observers from the party-- Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde, and also had party's state in-charge Vinod Sonkar as well as Deb in attendance.