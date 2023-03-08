Manik Saha Takes Oath As Tripura CM For Second Time In PM's Presence; 8 Ministers Sworn In

BJP leader Manik Saha was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tripura for the second consecutive term today at Match 8 in Agartala in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP National President JP Nadda.

Tinku Roy, Bikash Debbarma, Sudhangshu Das and Sukla Charan Noatia take oath as Tripura Ministers, in Agartala. pic.twitter.com/cxme9ETULY — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2023

Ratan Lal Nath, Pranajit Singha Roy, Santana Chakma and Sushanta Chowdhury take oath as Tripura Ministers, in Agartala. pic.twitter.com/svRorzfVi4 — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2023



Eight elected members of the legislative assembly, including Ratan Lal Nath and Pranjit Singha Roy, Shantana Chakma, Sushanta Chowdhury, Tinku Roy, Bikash Debbarma, Sudhangshu Das, and Sukla Charan Nuatia took oaths as the council of ministers of the newly formed government.

Manik Saha, a dentist-turned-politician who steered the party to power in Tripura, was made BJP party chief of the state in 2020, elected to the Rajya Sabha in March 2022, and joined the party in 2016 after quitting the Indian National Congress. He took charge of the chair last year after the resignation of Biplab Kumar Deb.

A meeting of the newly elected members of the legislative assembly from the BJP was held on Monday, at which they unanimously proposed the name of Manik Saha to lead the assembly.

"My sincere gratitude to all for electing me as the leader of the legislature party. Under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi ji, we shall work together to build ‘Unnata Tripura and Shrestha Tripura’ and ensure the welfare of all sections of people," Saha tweeted after the meeting.

The Election Commission of India stated that the BJP won 32 seats with a vote share of around 39 per cent and secured an absolute majority in the elections held in February. The Tipra Motha Party came in second, winning 13 seats.