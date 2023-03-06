Manik Saha To Return As Tripura Chief Minister, BJP Legislative Party Decides At Key Meet

Manik Saha was elected unanimously as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Legislature party leader on Monday and is set to continue as the Chief Minister of Tripura. The decision was taken by the newly-elected MLAs in the Tripura BJP Legislative party meeting. The Tripura Assembly Elections 2023 were held on February 27 to elect 60 members in the legislative assembly. BJP along with its ally IPFT emerged victorious with 33 seats in its account.

BJP leader Manik Saha tendered his resignation to Governor Satyadeo Narayan Arya on March 3. The swearing-ceremony of the new BJP-IPFT government in Tripura is scheduled to be held on March 8 at Vivekanand ground in Agartala. According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also attend the swearing-in ceremony, where Manik Saha will take oath as the Chief Minister for the second time and the selected MLAs will take oath as the cabinet ministers.

A former Congress leader, Manik Saha joined the BJP in 2016 and was made the Chief Minister of Tripura 10 months before the assembly polls. He became the successor of Biplab Kumar Deb. Before stepping into politics, Manik Saha used to teach medical students at Tripura Medical College, situated in Hapania. He won the 2023 election from the Town Bardowali Assembly Constituency.

After claiming victory, he mentioned, "BJP's victory was expected… We were eagerly waiting for it. Our responsibility has increased now. We will walk in the direction Prime Minister Narendra Modi shows us."

BJP turns Left bastion into saffron

The Left Front that ruled the northeastern state of Tripura for over 25 years was dethroned in the 2018 assembly elections. It held sway over Tripura from 1993 to 2018, but the state decided to vote out the Left government. As a result, Manik Sarkar's government was dethroned and replaced by BJP's Biplab Kumar Deb as the saffron party emerged victorious in 36 out of 60 seats.

In the 2023 elections, where the BJP-IPFT alliance registered a win in 33 seats, the TIPRA Motha Party emerged as the main opposition party in the assembly by securing 13 seats. Whereas, the Left-Congress, which made its pre-poll alliance to secure power, got 11 and 3 seats respectively.