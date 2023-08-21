Manipur assembly not being convened further evidence of breakdown of constitutional machinery, says Cong

The Congress on Monday said that not convening the Monsoon session of the Manipur Assembly despite repeated requests of the state government is further evidence of the "breakdown" of constitutional machinery in the violence-hit state.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the agony of the people of Manipur continues while the prime minister is preoccupied with "refurbishing his self-styled Vishwaguru" role and the home minister is "busy electioneering".

"On July 27th, the state government requests the Governor of Manipur to convene a special session of the Assembly in the third week of August. On August 4th, Governor is requested once again to convene a special session, but this time on a specific date, namely August 21st. Today is August 21st and the special session has not been called. There has been no Monsoon session of the Assembly either.

"This is further evidence that the Constitutional machinery has simply broken down in Manipur," he said on X.

"The PM is preoccupied with refurbishing his self-styled Vishwaguru role and the HM is busy electioneering. The agony of the people of Manipur continues unabated," the Congress leader said.

Despite the Manipur cabinet recommending Governor Anusuiya Uikey to convene an assembly session from August 21, the House did not sit on Monday as “no notification” has been issued by Raj Bhavan so far, officials said.

This comes after 10 Kuki MLAs, cutting across party affiliations, had expressed their inability to attend the assembly session as violence in the northeastern state continued.

"For a normal assembly session, a notification has to be issued 15 days before the beginning of it. No such notification has so far been issued by the Governor's office,” an official told PTI.

The state government had asked for the session after a cabinet meeting held earlier this month.

"The state cabinet has recommended to the Hon'ble Governor of Manipur for summoning the 4th session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly on the 21st August 2023," an official statement said on August 4.

The previous assembly session was held in March while the violence broke out in the state in May.