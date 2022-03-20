Manipur: Biren Singh Says 'Did Not Contest Polls To Be CM' As Suspense Over CM Continues

As the suspense over Manipur CM continues in BJP, caretaker CM N Biren Singh on Saturday, asserted that he never contested elections to be CM. He stated that he arrived in Delhi to discuss with the party High Command the government formation in Manipur. Solidifying its presence in North-East, BJP stormed to victory in Manipur, winning a bigger mandate than 2017 - scooping 32 seats in the 60-member Assembly.

Biren Singh: 'Never contested to be CM'

His statement comes days after sources reported that Thongam Biswajit Singh is also in the race to become the next Chief Minister of Manipur. Elected to the Assembly in 2012 on a TMC ticket, he switched over to BJP and won the Thongju by-election in 2015. After retaining the seat in the 2017 Assembly polls, he was inducted into the Manipur government and given the charge of multiple portfolios. The 47-year-old Thongju MLA retained his seat in 2022 by defeating Congress' Seram Neken Singh by a margin of over 6000 votes.

While N Biren Singh has been in the capital since 16 March, Thongam Biswajit Singh rushed to Delhi on Saturday after being summoned by the party’s central leadership. All Manipur MLAs have been sworn into the Assembly. BJP has appointed Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Kiren Rijiju as the observers for the selection of the Legislative Party leader - most likely to happen today.

BJP retains Manipur

After forming the first NDA govt in Manipur in 2017, BJP managed to win a simple majority with 32 seats- a first for the saffron party. Deciding to contest polls alone on all 60 seats, BJP amassed 37.8% of the votes. Its rivals -NEDA ally NPP won 7 seats, NPF won 5 seats, JD(U) won 6 seats and the Congress was reduced to 5 seats.

In 2017, BJP had managed to win 21 seats and 36.3% votes - breaking into the north-eastern frontier for the first time. While the Congress had won 28 seats, BJP managed to enlist the NPP, NPF and LJP's support to form its first govt in the state. In 2022, BJP has bettered its tally by winning 32 seats and 37.8% of the votes, eating into Congress' voteshare.

Meanwhile, Congress has been reduced to mere 5 seats and 16.83% of the votes. This is a severe decrease from 2017 when it won 28 seats and 35.1% of the votes. Congress' CM face - Okram Ibobi Singh - saved face for the grand old party by winning Thoubal again. However, in a spectacular expansion outside Bihar, the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) won 6 seats and 10.77% of the votes. Winning its first seat in 22 years, JD(U) has expanded into the hills sub-region, where NPP and NPF are more popular.