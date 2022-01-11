Manipur: BJP Condemns Pre-poll Violence Against Cadre; Avers Deaths Were Political Murders

In another incident of pre-poll violence in Manipur, two BJP workers were shot dead by unidentified assailants in the Samurou area, of Wangoi Assembly Constituency in Imphal West on Sunday. The victims, Abujam John (58) and Abujam Tomba (37) were said to be hardcore supporters of Agriculture Minister O Lukhoi of Wangoi Kendra.

Reacting to the incident of party workers, O Lukhoi suspected that it was a political murder as both John and Tomba (Nishikanta) were hardworking members of the party and were admired by the people of his constituency.

Speaking to Republic, the Manipur Minister said, "John and Nishikanta were shot down by unknown persons at around 9-9:30 pm Sunday. We do not know the reason behind but the attack but it is highly condemnable. Such an incident should not occur again. It is not clear whether this was a political murder but people in this constituency grieve their demise. I strongly feel that they were killed due to their political connections because John was a hardworking, sincere and transparent worker of the BJP. Chief Minister N Biren Singh has assured that the guilty would be held soon.

According to Republic TV's sources, a group of miscreants opened fire on both the party workers near Machu Cinema Hall at Samurou on Sunday night. While John died on the spot after being shot in the chest, Abujam Tomba succumbed to his injuries in the hospital the next morning.

Manipur CM visit family of deceased BJP workers

John was an active worker associated with Wangoi MLA and Tomba was deployed as a havildar in the Manipur police department. Protests erupted at various places in Manipur where several locals agitated against the killings. Protesters were seen blocking roads and preventing traffic movement on Monday while the police had to intervene to contain the situation.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh paid a visit to the bereaved families of the deceased on Monday morning and condemned the incident. He said that the government will not remain silent until the miscreants are arrested, while a case has also been registered and investigations are currently underway.

Several incidents of violence and terror activities have been reported in recent months from the poll-bound state. The 60-member Manipur Assembly constituency will go to the polls in two phases on February 27 and March 3. The votes will be counted on March 10.