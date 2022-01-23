Manipur CM Biren Singh Avers 'want AFSPA To Be Removed, But National Security Is Priority'

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday said that as a CM he wants to remove Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) but will review it before taking any decision. He said that he will take recommendations from the central government on this matter.

"As a CM, I want to remove AFSPA but we have to review it before making any decisions. Without any cooperation and review, it will be difficult for me to take decisions independently so I'm taking recommendations from the Centre. PM has appointed a person to look after this. It will be resolved very soon," Manipur CM was quoted as saying by ANI.

Neighbouring Nagaland has stood firmly on its demand for repeal of the APSPA from the state. The demand to repeal AFSPA escalated after 14 civilians were killed and several others were wounded in three separate firing incidents by security forces spread in a timespan of two days last month.

The AFSPA gives special powers to the military to operate freely in the area that has been declared "disturbed". No Military official in an area where AFSPA has been enacted can be prosecuted without the Centre's sanction.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Manipur extended the AFSPA for an additional year but spared municipal areas of Imphal. The decision was taken ahead of Assembly polls in the state, which will take place in two phases on February 27 and March 3.

Notably, the removal of AFSPA is in the manifesto of Bharatiya Janata Party's Manipur ally The National People’s Party (NPP). The manifesto released by NPP chief Conrad Sangma said that its first agenda is to work towards abolishing AFSPA in Manipur, addressing human rights violations and concentrating on sustained peace by engaging in dialogue with insurgents.