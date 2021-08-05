Manipur CM Biren Singh Meets PM Modi & Key Ministers In Delhi; COVID & More Discussed

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss a wide range of topics. The meeting took place at the PM's official residence at Lok Kalyan Marg, New Delhi. The prevailing condition of the COVID-19 pandemic along with the state's effort in tackling the situation was discussed during the meeting.

Manipur CM meets key ministers during his visit to capital

Chief Minister N Biren Singh is currently camping in New Delhi. He left Imphal on July 31. Expressing his gratitude towards PM Modi and his assistance to help the state recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Biren also highlighted the state's current situation. The State officials also informed that the PM and Biren had a detailed discussion on sectors including roads and bridges, water resources, drinking water supply, building infrastructure, airport development, livelihoods and law and order, amongst others.

PM Modi has given assurance of all possible assistance in Manipur in its efforts to tackle the grim COVID-19 situation. PM Modi further accepted the state chief minister’s invitation for laying foundation stones and inaugurate several major projects. The PM also congratulated the CM and the people of Manipur for the excellent performance shown by athletes of the state in the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Before this on Tuesday, Biren Singh met Union Home Minister, Amit Shah and Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Manipur's alarming COVID-19 situation

Over one lakh people in Manipur had been affected by COVID-19 taking the cumulative tally to 1,00,625. The virus had claimed the lives of 1,592 people taking the fatality rate to 1.8% against the national average of 1.4%. These figures speak volumes about the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state, despite restrictions being in place for three months and partial or total curfew having been imposed by the state government to prevent the spread of the pathogen. The COVID-19 situation in the state is grim with a rapid rise in infection since the second wave of the pandemic. Last month (July), the state witnessed the peak of the second wave with an average of 1000-mark daily infections and over 10 fatalities daily.

(Image Credits - PTI)