'Manipur CM Must Resign,' Says NCP Leader Supriya Sule Over Crimes Against Women In State

NCP working president Supriya Sule on Tuesday, August 8, took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Lok Sabha over the atrocities against women in Manipur and stated that the ruling party has “shamed women” and demanded the resignation of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

She said, "What happened in Manipur is shameful. I demand the Chief Minister should resign immediately. Can you allow this to happen and shame the women of this country? Ask your conscience how you can support this government. How can you allow this?”

During the debate on the no-confidence motion in the lower house of the Parliament, she said, "10,000 cases of rioting, murder, and rape. Have we become so insensitive? This is the problem with this government.”

Supriya Sule continued her attack and stated that the saffron party has toppled nine governments in the last nine years. She said, "The BJP has toppled nine (state) governments in the last nine years - Arunachal, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Meghalaya, Karnataka, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, and Maharashtra twice. During the last nine years, we have seen price rises, LPG price rises, broken institutes.”

VIDEO | "The BJP has toppled nine (state) governments in the last nine years - Arunachal, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Meghalaya, Karnataka, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry and Maharashtra twice," says NCP MP @supriya_sule in Lok Sabha. #NoConfidenceMotion (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/MqQRo1659a — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 8, 2023

Other Opposition MPs also demand Manipur CM's resignation

Other opposition MPs also demanded the resignation of Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh over the violence in the state as Lok Sabha took up a discussion on the no-confidence motion against the government.

The opposition MPs said that the government has not been able to work on several other issues such as inflation, maintaining communal harmony, and protecting the rights of several institutions.

Congress' Gaurav Gogoi, who commenced the debate, questioned as to why the Manipur Chief Minister till now has not been replaced. He said while chief ministers of BJP-ruled Gujarat and Tripura were changed, no such thing has happened in Manipur.

TMC MP Saugata Roy says federalism destroyed in India

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, TMC MP Saugata Roy stated that he has destroyed federalism in the country. He said, "West Bengal is a victim because (Home Minister) Amit Shah went and said ‘agli baar 200 par’ (we will get 200 sets in West Bengal in the polls) but they did not even get 80 seats so they have stopped all money for MNREGA which amounts to Rs 7,300 crore and PM Awas Yojna which comes to Rs 8,400 crore.”

He added, "They are sending delegations to West Bengal on any plea but not one delegation has gone to Manipur where our brothers and sisters are dying. You have no compassion, that is why you have not gone to Manipur.”

(With inputs from PTI)