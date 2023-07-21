Manipur CM N Biren Singh Evades Question On Resignation, Says 'my Job Is To Bring Peace'

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday refused to respond to calls for his resignation by the opposition parties for allegedly failing to control the spiralling violence in his state and multiple cases of sexual assault. While calling the sexual assault case unfortunate in which three tribal women were paraded naked, molested and at least one of them gangraped by a group of men, he maintained the stand that he was trying to restore peace in his state.

The alleged incident of mob torching a village and then carrying out the horrific sexual assault on the women took place on May 4, the incident came to light on July 19 after the clip of the heinous crime went was uploaded on social media. Biren Singh stated that his government will not let the accused go scott free.

"I don't want to go into this. My job is to bring peace to the state. Miscreants are there in every society but we will not spare them," Singh said on opposition's demand for his resignation.

He added, "The people in Manipur treat all women in the same way as they do their mothers and sisters and never condone crime. Everyone is outraged since the viral video surfaced. In our society, all women are seen as mothers and sisters, which is why protests have erupted across the state in demand for strict action against the accused."

Biren Singh also pointed out that four persons, including the main accused, have already been arrested by the police. He said that his government will ensure exemplary punishment for the culprits.

The Manipur incident has caused national outrage with both houses of Parliament witnessing disruptions and opposition leaders demanding a discussion on the issue.

Manipur: House of arrested brute destroyed & burnt down by women

Earlier on Friday, a group of villagers set the house of the main accused, identified as Huirem Herodas Singh, on fire and also ostracised his family. The visuals of the house-razing incident show scores of women breaking down Huirem's mud house with sticks. The house was then set ablaze.

Huirem Herodas Singh was allegedly part of a mob of almost 800-1000 which had attacked the village of the victims and then caught hold of those fleeing their murderous assault. A case of abduction, gang rape and murder has been registered against him and the three other arrested accused.