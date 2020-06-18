Manipur: Cong Seeks Appointment With Governor, Unlikely To Stake Direct Claim At Majority

With nine MLAs withdrawing support from the BJP-led government in Manipur, the Congress party which has hinted towards a 'new sunrise' in the state have sought an important meeting with the Governor, Najma Heptulla. Sources have reported that the Congress will appeal to Heptulla to convene a special session of the state assembly but is unlikely to a stake a direct claim. The party has planned to move a 'No-Confidence Motion' against the speaker of the assembly and then against the ruling BJP coalition government.

Congress Spokesperson Ningombam Bupenda Meitei has also informed that 12 MLAs from the party and NPP have sent a notice to the Manipur Legislative Assembly demanding removal of the Speaker. The move is set to be an attempt to further 'strengthen' formation of the new Congress-led government in the state.

Earlier in the day, Congress declared that former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh will be the new leader of the state as the Biren Singh-led administration nears a collapse. Taking to Twitter, Congress spokesperson Ningombam Bupenda Meitei said that there will be 'new sunrise for Manipur' and he is 'confident' that three-time CM Singh will become the new Chief Minister.

Lashing out at the BJP, he said that the fallout of the BJP government marks the downfall of the saffron party and declared it to be 'dawn' for the next General elections that will be held in 2024. After various leaders jumped ships, Congress spokesperson said that his party would lead the coalition government and would be 'people's true government'.

MLAs who resigned from N Biren Singh government

In what is being termed as 'reverse Operation Kamala', BJP MLAs S Subhashchandra Singh, TT Haokip and Samuel Jendai, TMC MLA T Robindro Singh, National People's Party (NPP) MLAs Y Joykumar Singh (Deputy CM), N. Kayisii, L Jayanta Kumar Singh and Letpao Haokip and Independent MLA Ashab Uddin resigned from the coalition government and have extended their support to the Congress party. The three BJP MLAs officially joined Congress. Those who quit included Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar Singh.

BJP breaks silence

BJP Manipur in charge Prahlad Singh Patel on Thursday said that no action has been taken against the three MLAs as of now and the party leadership is monitoring the situation.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "Neither the party nor the legislative assembly has taken action on the resignation of the three BJP MLAs from Manipur, as of now. The party leadership is monitoring the situation."