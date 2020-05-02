Manipur Declared COVID-free State, CM N Biren Singh Credits Lockdown Restrictions

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV on Saturday, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh credited the leadership of the Central Government in overcoming COVID-19 in the north-eastern state.

Manipur has not reported a single COVID-19 positive case in the last 13 days. The state recorded only two patients to date, who have recovered, making the entire state a green zone. The last COVID-19 patient was discharged from the hospital on April 21. The Chief Minister said, his only strategy in preventing the spread of Coronavirus was to ensure that a complete lockdown is imposed across Manipur.

Will Manipur lift all restrictions?

Upon being asked whether the situation will be normalised in the State, N Biren Singh said, that his Government is planning to open only a few sectors, including Agriculture and road construction.

“As per the advisory of the MHA, we are planning to open sectors such as Agriculture and road construction. We will however not open the markets. We have decided to open interstate borders as well, with mutual understanding with the concerned state. So far, we have brought in 84 stranded citizens who are being quarantined,” Singh told Republic TV.

The Chief Minister added that borders with Myanmar will remain sealed as there are concerns of COVID-19 spread.

Notably, Manipur imposed a state-wide lockdown five days before the Centre announced the nationwide lockdown on March 24. Besides, the people of the State have cooperated exceptionally well in fighting the pandemic with the Government. N Biren Singh said the State’s priority was to save the lives of people and their cooperation has helped the Manipur become a green zone.

“With the motto ‘Jaan hai toh jahan hai,’ we prioritised saving lives of people. My people have been very cooperative and disciplined in the fight. I would also like to credit Prime Minister Narednra Modi, whose visionary leadership has helped the country progress in its battle against Coronavirus,” the Chief Minister said.

