Manipur Elections: Rahul Gandhi Tears Into BJP's Notion Of 'one Idea, One Language'

With assembly elections only a few days away in Manipur, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wielded a scathing attack on the ruling BJP administration while campaigning in Imphal on Monday and claimed that ‘BJP professes a sense of superiority over others.' During his address, Gandhi alleged that whenever BJP & RSS leaders visited the poll-bound state, they came with a sense of superiority and pride, however, he on the contrary nurtures humility and visits the state to learn from the people of Manipur.

“When BJP & RSS leaders come to Manipur, they visit the state not with profound respect and understanding, but they come with a sense of superiority. However, when I come here, I don't come with a sense of superiority, I come with humility,” Rahul Gandhi stated.

'BJP profess superiority, visions One idea, one language': Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP

Furthering his attack, Rahul Gandhi said, “I come with humility because I understand that you have a lot to give, that there is a lot I can learn from you - from the diverse tribes, from the valley, from the hills, from everybody here.”

I come with humility because I understand that you have a lot to give, that there is a lot I can learn from you - from the diverse tribes, from the valley, from the hills, from everybody here: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Imphal#ManipurElections2022 pic.twitter.com/VOcPSnLiqn — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2022

However, the former Congress President's tirade didn’t conclude here as he invoked statements made by him in his parliamentary address during the recently concluded first half of the Budget session.

Reiterating his remarks that had underlined the constitution’s definition of India as the 'Union of states,’ Gandhi alleged that the BJP wishes to impose their vision of ‘One Idea, one language,' over others.

“In Constitution, we chose to define ourselves as a Union of States. The BJP & RSS reacted to my speech in Parliament. Did they not like that I said India was a Union of States? There are two definitions of our country. One definition that it is a Union of States, a Union of People where every single state has an equal right in India and the other is the BJP’s vision of India. Their vision is that there is one ideology, one idea, one language that is superior to all other ideas, languages, all other cultures. This is the battle vision that we are fighting against,” Congress leader iterated.

Manipur Elections

Congress has pinned high hopes to regain power in the north-eastern state as the party had emerged with the largest seats in 2017, they failed to knit an alliance to form the government. Manipur elections are scheduled to be held in two phases on sixty assembly seats. The first phase of polling will be held on Feb 28 and the second on March 5. The results of the polls will be out on March 10.

Image: ANI