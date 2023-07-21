Manipur Incident: Assam Congress Stages Protests In Solidarity With Victims

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) and its various wings on Friday organised separate programmes to condemn the violence in Manipur and express solidarity with the two women whose video of being paraded naked has gone viral. The APCC organised a ‘Bonti Projolon Karjyaxuchi’ (earthen lamp lighting programme) at the state headquarters, Rajiv Bhawan, here in the evening. Leaders and members of the opposition party participated in the programme as a show of support for the two women.

“The viral video has grabbed the world’s attention on the situation in this Northeastern state and the inability of the BJP government in the state and the Centre to resolve the ethnic strife. By lighting the lamps, we want to pray for peace to return to Manipur,” the APCC said in a statement. A video shot on May 4, in which two tribal women were seen being paraded naked and molested by a group of men, had gone viral on July 19. So far, four accused have been arrested.

District women wings of the party staged demonstrations against the prevailing situation in the neighbouring state. The Kamrup Metropolitan district women wing also staged a protest at Rajiv Bhawan. They raised slogans against the Manipur government and demanded strict action against the culprits.

Another demonstration was staged by Youth Congress members, also at Rajiv Bhawan. When the protestors tried to stage demonstrations on the main road, police detained them for sometime before releasing them on PR bonds. More than 160 people have lost their lives and several injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.