Manipur MLA Rajen Singh Swears In As Protem Speaker, To Administer Oath To MLAs Tomorrow

Post the completion of Manipur Assembly elections in 2021, newly elected BJP MLA Sorokhaibam Rajen Singh from Lamsang (Imphal) was inducted as the protem Speaker in Manipur Legislative Assembly on Sunday. Sorokhaibam Rajen Singh replaced the former speaker Thokchom Lokeshwar Singh.

Sorokhaibam Rajen Singh to administer the oath of office on Monday

At the Raj Bhavan's Darbar Hall, Governor La Ganesan administered the oath to Singh. Rajen Singh had won the last Assembly elections by a margin of 400 votes. On Monday, Singh will administer the oath of office and confidentiality to the remaining 59 freshly elected MLAs. The incumbent Assembly's tenure is set to conclude on March 19.



This comes after the BJP recorded a monumental victory in the recently concluded polls, and for the first time ever, came to power with a full majority of its own. In 2017, BJP came to power in the north-eastern state for the first time after rendering support from the regional parties. Under CM N Biren Singh, the saffron party had been able to wipe out Congress from the state, the opposition party that had emerged as the single largest party in the last elections.

BJP's sweeping victory in Manipur Elections

In Manipur Election 2022, the ruling BJP has secured a massive victory by winning 32 seats out of a total of 60. The results announced on Thursday, March 10 project that the vote share of the saffron party has significantly shot up in the state.

Out of all the opposition parties, Congress has confined its winning tally to 5; JDU has secured 6 seats, while NPP has 7 and NPF-5. Besides, the incumbent CM N Biren Singh had also won with a huge margin of 17,000 seats from Heingang and had hinted at the possibility of forming an alliance with NPF. The party is likely to announce the name of the next CM shortly and will be forming the government in the state before March 19.

Image: ANI